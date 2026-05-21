logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Paul Chan promotes HK's core strengths in Brussels visit

NEWS
11 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

The Financial Secretary, Paul Chan Mo-po, traveled to Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday (Paris time) to meet with European Union (EU) authorities and European business leaders to promote Hong Kong's unique advantages.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Upon his arrival, Chan met with several EU officials to exchange views on the economic, financial, trade, and fiscal policy experiences of Hong Kong and Europe, exploring avenues to further promote bilateral cooperation.

During these meetings, Chan briefed officials on Hong Kong's latest economic and financial developments. He emphasized that despite the challenging international geopolitical and economic climate, Hong Kong continues to maintain its status as a free port with the free flow of capital, information, and talent under the "one country, two systems" framework.

He added that Hong Kong consistently adheres to international best practices in business, accounting, and professional services, maintains stable and predictable economic and trade policies, and continuously innovates to develop its financial markets. 

He welcomed the European business and investment communities to fully leverage Hong Kong as a premier platform to raise funds and expand their reach into mainland and broader Asian markets.

Chan highlighted opportunities for Hong Kong and Europe to strengthen cooperation across various fields. In the financial sector, for instance, both sides could explore dual-listing arrangements for European enterprises, develop fixed-income and currency markets, promote green finance and financial innovation, and better channel private savings to support industries and economic growth.

Chan also met with Valérie Urbain, Chief Executive Officer of the European financial intermediary Euroclear, to discuss the global economic outlook and financial market trends. 

He also met with a representative of a prominent local family to learn about their group's business development in Hong Kong and Asia, suggesting that the group establish its regional headquarters in Hong Kong to manage its regional business and treasury operations.

Additionally, Chan called on Cai Run, Head of Mission and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to the EU, as well as Fei Shengchao, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the PRC to the Kingdom of Belgium. 

They held in-depth discussions on China-Europe relations and the latest developments in Hong Kong. 

Chan will depart on Thursday (Brussels time) for the visit to Zurich, Switzerland.

 

Paul ChanEU

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by M. PEDOUSSAUT / ESA / AFP This photograph shows the Smile spacecraft (gold) fixed to a Vega-C rocket adaptor (black cone) on 25 March 2026, in Kourou, French Guiana, in preparation for liftoff from Europe’s Spaceport.
EU-China spacecraft takes off on mission to probe solar winds
CHINA
19-05-2026 15:01 HKT
Paul Chan. ISD
International institutions' recognition of HK reflects understanding of city's potential, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
17-05-2026 16:49 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
HK government welcomes IMF's assessment
FINANCE
15-05-2026 22:03 HKT
A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS
BYD in talks with Stellantis and others about taking over Europe plants, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
13-05-2026 17:00 HKT
EU and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo
China 'strongly opposes' EU move to bar funding for projects using Chinese inverters
CHINA
07-05-2026 20:17 HKT
Paul Chan
Hong Kong to explore a mediators panel for commodities market disputes, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
07-05-2026 15:37 HKT
EU plan to phase out Chinese tech could cost bloc over US$400 billion, Chinese study says
INNOVATION
06-05-2026 19:43 HKT
Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP This illustration photograph shows the logo of the US multinational technology Meta company displayed on a smartphone in Mulhouse, eastern France on February 11, 2026.
EU finds Meta failing to keep under-13s off Facebook, Instagram
WORLD
29-04-2026 17:40 HKT
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
China commerce minister says reached 'soft landing' with EU over EV tariffs
FINANCE
28-04-2026 15:13 HKT
Hong Kong's Finance Secretary Paul Chan delivers the annual budget address at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China Feburary 26, 2025. REUTERS
Local new IPO fundraising continues to rank first so far this year, Paul Chan says
FINANCE
26-04-2026 21:16 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
Govt plans first all-weather, accessible pedestrian tunnel linking Central MTR station to harbourfront
NEWS
13 hours ago
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
NEWS
20-05-2026 00:39 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.