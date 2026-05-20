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NEWS

Police hunt suspect after 21 anti-smoking banners slashed at Olympic Station

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police are investigating a criminal damage case in Tai Kok Tsui after 21 anti-smoking banners and posters were found vandalized at a bus terminus on Wednesday afternoon.

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At 12.31pm, authorities received a report from staff of the Tobacco and Alcohol Control Office, who found multiple pieces of signage near the Olympic Station Bus Terminus on Lin Cheung Road had been deliberately damaged.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the damaged items included three posters measuring 46 cm by 34 cm, 17 banners measuring 206 cm by 40 cm, and one large poster measuring 208 cm by 88 cm.

The case has been classified as criminal damage. No arrests have been made, and police are looking for the suspect or suspects involved.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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