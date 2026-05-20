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NEWS

‘F1 of Sailing’ SailGP to make Hong Kong debut next year

NEWS
1 hour ago
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SailGP, often described as the “F1 of sailing,” will make its Hong Kong debut from January 23 to 24 next year, with Victoria Harbour hosting the opening leg of its 13-stop global season.

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Russell Coutts, co-founder and chief executive of SailGP, said Victoria Harbour provides an ideal near-shore racecourse, describing Hong Kong as a world-class venue. He added that the event is expected to bring significant business opportunities to the city.

Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Raistlin Lau Chun said the race has been granted “M” Mark status, a designation that supports major international sports events in Hong Kong.

The scheme was enhanced last year through adjustments to its vetting and selection criteria, as well as strengthened monitoring and reporting mechanisms.

Lau said the event reinforces Hong Kong’s position as a host city for top-tier competitions, while showcasing its harbor, skyline and hospitality to a global audience.

SailGP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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