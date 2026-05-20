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NEWS

Customs to remain WCO Asia Pacific vice chair

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Cheng Wong

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Chan Tsz-tat
Chan Tsz-tat

Hong Kong Customs will continue to serve as vice-chair for the Asia Pacific Region of the World Customs Organization from 2026 to 2028, Commissioner of Customs and Excise Chan Tsz-tat announced.

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The formal endorsement of the nomination will take place at the WCO Customs Cooperation Council Session in Brussels, Belgium next month.

“This fully reflects the trust and recognition of Asia Pacific members in the work of Hong Kong Customs,” Chan said.

Over the past two years, the department has hosted 18 major events to promote knowledge sharing and strengthen regional cooperation, he noted.

The customs chief made the remarks following the closing ceremony of the three-day 27th WCO Asia Pacific Regional Heads of Customs Administrations Conference.

A key highlight was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Hong Kong Customs and Pakistan Customs, marking Pakistan’s entry into the “ValidAP” project.

The agreement is seen as a significant step toward advancing digital cooperation and accelerating the adoption of innovative technologies among Customs administrations.

Meanwhile, Chan noted that illegal fuel transfer activities have risen sharply this year compared with the same period last year, driven largely by higher international oil prices.

He warned drivers that trading in untaxed fuel or other dutiable goods carries criminal liability.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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