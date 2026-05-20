HKUST, Uzbek foundation join hands to boost education ties

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has signed a memorandum of agreement with Uzbekistan’s El-Yurt Umidi Foundation to deepen cooperation in undergraduate and executive education.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The agreement, formalized at the Law Enforcement Academy of the Republic of Uzbekistan, sets out plans for scholarships, academic exchanges and training programs aimed at supporting Uzbek students and professionals.

Under the partnership, the foundation will provide scholarships for high-achieving Uzbek undergraduates admitted to HKUST, enabling them to pursue studies in science, engineering, business, humanities and interdisciplinary fields.

Beyond undergraduate recruitment, the university and foundation are also planning executive education programs lasting one to six months for civil servants and professionals from government departments, corporate strategy offices, higher education institutions, research centers and think tanks.

These programs, to be delivered by HKUST faculty members, will cover areas critical to Uzbekistan's digital transformation, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, robotics and digital forensics.