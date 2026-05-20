HKUST, Uzbek foundation join hands to boost education ties

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HKUST greenhouse gas monitor arrives at national space station Tiangong
13-05-2026 15:06 HKT
HKUST ranks among most stunning college campuses around the world
14-04-2026 17:08 HKT
HKUST provides 6,000 grassroots seniors with free Alzheimer's disease screening
23-03-2026 18:14 HKT
HKUST to report medical school progress regularly to government
02-03-2026 18:40 HKT
Toddler injured in fall at HKUST staff quarters
27-01-2026 01:15 HKT
HKUST leads lunar robot for China's moon mission
18-12-2025 10:30 HKT
HKUST greenlit to establish HK's third medical school, targeting 2028 launch
18-11-2025 14:51 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
20-05-2026 00:39 HKT