$127m Wang Fuk Court maintenance fund refund set to begin in June

Wang Fuk Court residents may receive the first round of maintenance fee refunds, involving HK$127 million, as early as June 10, according to government-appointed administrator Hop On Management.

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The announcement was made during the second online briefing for residents on Wednesday afternoon, where the administrator outlined the refund arrangement and its latest work report.

Hop On said the estate’s major maintenance fund has a remaining balance of HK$127 million after deducting paid engineering costs and adding the performance bond.

Under the current arrangement, owners who have paid six installments will receive between HK$85,000 and HK$99,000 in the first round of refunds, depending on their ownership shares.

Those who have paid five installments will receive between HK$61,000 and HK$71,000.

For owners with sole ownership, executors, administrators and tenants in common, the first round of refunds could be issued from June 10 at the earliest.

Addressing concerns over the delayed owners’ general meeting, the administrator said it had faced difficulties verifying owners’ identities after the fire. It added that an application had been made to the Lands Tribunal for an extension.

Hop On said the process aims to ensure that all personal representatives obtain the necessary documents and to protect owners’ interests. It said residents would be updated promptly once the tribunal issues formal directions.

On questions about possible government acquisition, Hop On advised residents to contact the engagement team, adding that the refund arrangement would not be affected for owners who wish to sell their flats.

Regarding the estimated HK$30 million repair works for Wang Chi House, the only block not damaged by last November’s fire, Hop On said the cost covers repairs to common areas.

The company said an open and fair tender process would be conducted, but added that the legality of proceeding with the works and the cost-sharing arrangement remain subject to legal advice.

On the proposed temporary emergency vehicular access route, Hop On said the arrangement was needed to comply with legal requirements.

It also said an emergency covered walkway would be required, as some external wall tiles at Wang Chi House had begun to loosen.

Meanwhile, a representative from China Taiping Insurance (Hong Kong) Company said a detailed assessment of policy liability or compensation would be made after the fire investigation at Wang Fuk Court is completed.