Night Recap - May 20, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

$75,000 paid out after 5,400 public housing abuse tip-offs

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Housing Department has received 5,400 real-name reports under a reward scheme for reporting abuse of public housing, with HK$75,000 in rewards paid out so far.

MTR to enhance train services during Buddha’s Birthday long weekend

The MTR will enhance train services on the East Rail Line and High Speed Rail (HSR) starting this Friday to facilitate passenger travel during the Buddha’s Birthday long weekend.

$127m Wang Fuk Court maintenance fund refund set to begin in June

Wang Fuk Court residents may receive the first round of maintenance fee refunds, involving HK$127 million, as early as June 10, according to government-appointed administrator Hop On Management.

General HOS applicants fear slimmer chances as clearance tenants get priority

Applications for the Home Ownership Scheme 2025 and Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme 2025 close on Wednesday, with around 6,300 households affected by the clearance of four estates given top priority in flat selection.

Li Ka-shing Foundation rolls out Histotripsy subsidy program for 200 liver cancer patients

The Li Ka-shing Foundation announced on Wednesday a partnership with three private hospitals to provide subsidized Histotripsy treatment to 200 liver cancer patients over the next three years.

Business Today

Foreign firms eye Hong Kong listings as IPO rebound broadens

About 10 companies from countries including Indonesia, South Korea and Singapore have filed for Hong Kong listings this year and some others are exploring options, an exchange executive said, as the market’s robust IPO momentum lures global firms.

Alibaba unveils new AI chip in push for domestic alternatives

Alibaba (9988) on Wednesday unveiled a new artificial intelligence chip, the Zhenwu M890, as the Chinese technology giant intensifies efforts to build domestic alternatives to Nvidia processors amid tightening US export curbs.

Samsung union says to embark on 48,000-strong strike on Thursday after impasse on bonuses

Some 48,000 Samsung Electronics workers are set to walk off the job on Thursday after talks on bonus payments broke off without a deal - a strike which threatens the health of South Korea's economy and could hit global chip supply.

HSBC CEO expects to hit US$1.5 billion annual cost-saving target six months early

HSBC (0005) could attract over 1 million new customers every year over the next two decades, as it expects to meet its US$1.5 billion (HK$11.7 billion) annual cost-saving target six months ahead of schedule, its chief executive Georges Elhedery said on Wednesday.

StanChart CEO seeks to reassure staff over AI-linked job cuts

Standard Chartered (2888) chief executive Bill Winters sought to assuage staff concerns on Wednesday, a day after saying that the bank will cut thousands of jobs over the next four years as it moves to replace “lower-value human capital” with technology.

World/China

Russia and China say the world is in danger of a return to the 'law of the jungle'

Russia and China said in a joint declaration on Wednesday that attempts by some countries to dominate global affairs in the spirit of the colonial era had failed but that the world was in danger of a return to the "law of the jungle".

Japan to sell eels bred in captivity in 'world first'

Eels bred in captivity will be sold in Japanese shops for the first time, in a move that could ease eventually pressure on the endangered fish, officials said Wednesday.

Pakistan deploys jet squadron, thousands of troops to Saudi Arabia during Iran war

Pakistan has deployed 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets and an air defence system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence pact, ramping up military cooperation with Riyadh even as Islamabad serves as the main mediator in the Iran war.

Trump says US may strike Iran again but that Tehran wants deal

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States may need to strike Iran again and that he had been an hour away from ordering an attack before postponing it.

China to work with US on slashing tariffs

Beijing will work with Washington on reducing levies affecting tens of billions of dollars in goods, the commerce ministry said Wednesday, days after US President Donald Trump visited China.