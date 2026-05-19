Night Recap - May 19, 2026

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Giant bamboo theater and street market to anchor Centenary Tin Hau Festival in Sai Kung

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Sai Kung is preparing for a vibrant five-day celebration as the annual Tin Hau Festival Temple Fair returns from May 21 to 25. This century-old tradition will transform the town center into a bustling hub of cultural heritage, featuring a massive bamboo theater, traditional performances, and a lively market with dozens of stalls.

Illegal gambling syndicates cashing billions, target World Cup bettors online

As the World Cup approaches in mid-June, illegal gambling syndicates are ramping up their activities, targeting new gamblers through online platforms, social media, and messaging apps. The illegal gambling agents have intensified efforts to lure gamblers, raising concerns among authorities ahead of the global sporting event.

Hong Kong charts a path for regulated ride-hailing as licensing debate intensifies

Following more than a decade of friction between traditional taxis and digital platforms, the Hong Kong government is moving forward with a comprehensive regulatory framework for ride-hailing services.

HK puts pedal to the metal on more quotas for Guangdong Vehicle Scheme: Mable Chan

Authorities are moving to raise quotas for Guangdong vehicles traveling to Hong Kong as nearly 7,000 electronic permits have been issued since the implementation of the scheme, according to Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan.

Sail to the magic: New Duffy-themed Central-Disney ferry route begins service

A new fast ferry route connecting Central Pier and Disneyland Pier has been launched, offering visitors a scenic way to reach the theme park in about 30 minutes.

Business Today

Hong Kong's jobless rate remains unchanged at 3.7 percent in Feb-April

Hong Kong’s jobless rate remained stable at 3.7 percent in the three months through April, official data showed.

NWD mulls to pay exit fee to terminate 11 Skies lease obligation: Bloomberg

New World Development (0017) is in discussions to make a payment to terminate its obligations regarding the 11 Skies mall project, a fresh move for the developer in its negotiations with the government, Bloomberg reported.

One Victoria Cove phase 3 sells 22 units on Tuesday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) phase 3 of One Victoria Cove in Hung Hom, co-developed with Hysan Development (0014) and Empire Group, sold 22 of the 58 units during its third round of sales on Tuesday, cashing in around HK$190 million.

Able Best wins Tung Chung site for higher-than-expected $1.6 bln

Able Best Limited has been awarded a private residential site in Tung Chung for HK$1.6 billion, marking the first residential site granted in this financial year, according to the Lands Department.

CK Asset to raise prices for six four-bedroom units of El Futuro by 3pc

CK Asset (1113) plans to increase the prices of six four-bedroom units at its luxury residential project El Futuro in Sha Tin by at least 3 percent starting June 16.

World/China

Trump says he paused attack on Iran, signals a nuclear deal may be possible

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he had paused a planned attack against Iran after Tehran sent a peace proposal to Washington, and that there was now a "very good chance" of reaching a deal limiting Iran's nuclear program.

Iran says peace proposal includes reparations for war damage, US troop withdrawal

Tehran's latest peace proposal to the United States involves ending hostilities on all fronts including Lebanon, the exit of U.S. forces from areas close to Iran, and reparations for destruction caused by the U.S.-Israeli war, state media reported on Tuesday.

Taiwan opposition vote to impeach president fails

Taiwan's opposition lawmakers made a failed bid on Tuesday to impeach President Lai Ching-te, after the number of votes in favour of the motion fell well short of the minimum required.

Iran says peace proposal includes reparations for war damage, US troop withdrawal

Tehran's latest peace proposal to the United States involves ending hostilities on all fronts including Lebanon, the exit of U.S. forces from areas close to Iran, and reparations for destruction caused by the U.S.-Israeli war, state media reported on Tuesday.

Xi to host 'old friend' Putin as China projects stable global role after Trump visit

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is set to host his "old friend" Vladimir Putin less than a week after Donald Trump's high-profile visit, as Beijing seeks to project itself as a stable and predictable power in a world shaken by trade tensions, wars and an energy crisis.