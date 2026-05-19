Govt receives 700 restaurant applications on first day of dog-friendly policy

The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) received about 700 applications from restaurants to allow dogs on their premises on Monday, the first day of the submission period under the newly amended regulations.

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The department stated that this figure was recorded as of 6pm and noted that applications can be submitted via the FEHD’s dedicated website until June 8.

The initial phase of the scheme is capped at 1,000 slots. The department added that a lucky draw will be held to determine the successful candidates if the number of applications exceeds this quota.

The first batch of licenses is expected to be issued in mid-June, and it is anticipated that permitted food premises will be able to welcome customers with dogs starting in July.

The application period follows the Food Business (Amendment) Regulation 2026, which came into effect in early May.

The regulation grants permission for dogs to enter and stay on food premises, subject to compliance with certain statutory requirements.