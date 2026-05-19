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NEWS

Elderly pedestrian critically injured in Kowloon Bay after government car crashes into railing

NEWS
20 mins ago
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An 86-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a severe traffic accident in Kowloon Bay on Monday morning involving a government vehicle that lost control and slammed into a roadside railing, sparking a dramatic fire from a nearby surveillance camera battery.

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The incident occurred around 11.10am at the busy junction of Kai Cheung Road and Wang Chiu Road, directly opposite the Auxiliary Police Headquarters.

A white private car, bearing the logo of the Architectural Services Department, was traveling toward Choi Hung when it reportedly veered off course and crashed into the iron railings.

The force of the impact caused the metal structure to strike the elderly pedestrian, who was waiting to cross the street at the time.

The collision also dislodged a battery from a nearby surveillance camera system used by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department to monitor illegal waste dumping.

The battery flew into the middle of the road and ignited upon impact, emitting thick smoke and scattering sparks across the asphalt.

Onlookers described the scene as terrifying, with the burning battery producing a display of sparks that resembled fireworks. Firefighters arrived shortly after to extinguish the blaze and secure the area.

The victim, an 86-year-old woman surnamed Mak, suffered multiple injuries and was found unconscious with significant facial bleeding.

Emergency responders rushed her to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for urgent treatment. The car involved in the crash sustained heavy damage to its front end, with mechanical parts and debris scattered across the roadway.

Following a preliminary investigation, police arrested the 49-year-old driver, surnamed Cheng, on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

He remains in custody for further questioning. The Transport Department reported significant traffic congestion in the area as several lanes at the junction remained closed for investigation and cleanup, advising motorists to follow police instructions and avoid the affected routes.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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