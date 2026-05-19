Think tank urges Hong Kong to accelerate hydrogen strategy in alignment with national goals

Our Hong Kong Foundation has released a new report urging the government to capitalize on China’s upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan by accelerating the local hydrogen energy industry to meet the city’s 2050 carbon neutrality target.

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The report outlines nine key policy recommendations centered on a "dual-track" strategy that prioritizes practical application alongside service enhancement.

To build a solid industrial foundation, the foundation suggests established an Energy Steering Committee to oversee the transition.

One of the primary goals is to boost hydrogen usage by constructing refueling stations in areas with high concentrations of heavy vehicles, such as container terminals and industrial estates.

The foundation also proposes innovative production methods, such as extracting hydrogen from biogas at landfills.

The government has expressed strong support for expanding these application scenarios beyond the transport sector.

Climate Change Commissioner Arthur Lee Hok-yin noted that authorities are currently exploring the use of hydrogen to power machinery and facilities at remote construction sites.

This initiative is designed to gradually replace traditional, high-carbon diesel generators, with several power supply pilot projects already underway.

The head of the foundation, Jane Lee, emphasized that for the industry to truly take root, the government must ensure that financial subsidies and infrastructure development keep pace with technological adoption.

By improving the hydrogen refueling network and promoting its use in heavy transport and construction, the city can lay the necessary groundwork for a competitive and sustainable hydrogen economy.