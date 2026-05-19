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NEWS

John Lee to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to boost economic cooperation

NEWS
10 mins ago

by

Kamun Lai

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu announced Tuesday that he will lead the largest-ever delegation by the current government to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in early June to promote cooperation on the economy and trade.

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Lee said the trip aims to expand new markets further, lay the foundation for long-term trade relations, and promote closer ties between the two governments through meetings with top officials in both countries.

He added that the visit is intended to build a hub-to-hub cooperation model as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan serve as gateways for foreign capital into Central Asia, while Hong Kong serves as a gateway into East and Southeast Asia.

Kazakhstan, accounting for 60 percent of Central Asia’s GDP, is Hong Kong’s largest trading partner in the region. It recorded a 6.5 percent economic growth last year. With a population of more than 20 million, the country represents strong purchasing power in the region, Lee added.

As for Uzbekistan, Lee said it is a major engine of economic growth and borders all other Central Asian countries. With a population of more than 38 million, it is the most populous country in Central Asia and an important partner for Hong Kong as it expands into the region.

The collaboration with the two countries will benefit Hong Kong’s economy, trade, and services, and will create more jobs and higher value-added opportunities in Hong Kong, Lee said.

He noted that the delegation will be the largest ever in the current term and will include the widest range of representatives. It is larger than the delegation he led to the Middle East last year.

The delegation will include government officials and more than 60 senior business representatives. Of the business representatives, half will be from Hong Kong and the other half from the mainland, including companies in the energy, mining, and chemical sectors related to natural resources.

The delegation will visit local businesses and infrastructure to explore new cooperation and trade opportunities, Lee added.

Hong KonggovernmentCentral Asia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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