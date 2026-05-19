Paul Chan courts French investors and think tanks during Europe visit

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po arrived in Paris on Sunday to begin the European leg of his overseas visit, meeting representatives from the French financial sector and think tanks to promote investment cooperation with Hong Kong.

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Chan visited the French Asset Management Association, where he met industry representatives to discuss ways to strengthen investment ties between Hong Kong and France.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (fourth left) met with key members of the French Asset Management Association in Paris.

He said Hong Kong is “an ideal destination for asset diversification” for French investors seeking both capital security and investment returns.

Chan also visited think tank Asia Centre Paris and met with board members to share updates on Hong Kong’s economic and social developments, as well as the city’s future direction and key growth areas.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the international economic and trade landscape and China’s development.

Chan welcomed “more multifaceted exchanges” between Asia Centre Paris and Hong Kong, including organizing delegation visits to the city to deepen mutual understanding and promote cooperation opportunities between the financial and business sectors of both places.

After arriving in Paris, Chan also met Chinese Ambassador to France Deng Li to exchange views on China-France and China-Europe relations, as well as Hong Kong’s latest developments.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right), called on the Chinese Ambassador to France Deng Li in Paris.

Chan will continue his visit in Paris by attending the “No Money for Terror” Ministerial Conference.

