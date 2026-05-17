HK Ebola alert level activated after WHO announcement over outbreak in DR Congo

The Centre for Health Protection announced the activation of the Alert Response Level in accordance wth the Preparedness and Response Plan for Ebola Virus disease (EVD).

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This followed the World Health Organization(WHO )'s declaration of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo as a public health emergency of international concern.

Under the EVD Plan, a three-tier response level,namely Alert, Serious and Emergency, will be adopted based on risk assessment.

According to authorities, no Ebola case has ever been recorded locally and the current risk to the community remains low. To prevent import cases to the city, the department is rolling out enhanced measures, which include intensified airport screening for arrivals transiting from Africa and nearby affected regions.

Officials will conduct temperature checks and health assessments for symptomatic passengers, where any suspected case will be immediately transferred to a public hospital for isolation and treatment until a negative result is confirmed.

Meanwhile, enhanced public education will be carried out across the city’s control points, with broadcast announcements and posters in place.

Additionally, the department confirmed both airlines and the Airport Authority have been briefed, while letters have also been sent to doctors and hospitals to stay vigilant.

According to the CHP, Ebola is a severe acute viral illness, spreading through close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected animals or humans, as well as indirect contact with environments contaminated with such fluids.

Notably, WHO data shows that the disease's fatality rate has ranged from 25 to 90 percent, averaging around 50 percent.

Viral hemorrhagic fevers, including Ebola, have been listed as statutory notifiable infectious diseases in Hong Kong since 2008.

Authorities said they will continue to monitor the latest international developments and WHO recommendations, taking appropriate follow-up actions based on risk assessment to protect public health.