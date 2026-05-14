logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Wall Street ends higher on tech rally; investors eye Beijing talks

FINANCE
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, lifted by a rally in tech stocks as investors absorbed generally solid economic data and watched for developments from Beijing, where U.S. President Trump was engaged in a high-stakes meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

All three major U.S. stock indexes gained ground, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq setting their latest in a series of record closing highs.

"Everybody's asking the same question: how much longer does this (rally) go on? There's a lot of people that are loving this rally, but they're also antsy at the same time," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. "You have to be in it to win it, not just sitting on the sidelines watching the market go to all-time highs."

Trump attended the summit along with an entourage that included Tesla TSLA.OCEO Elon Musk and Jensen Huang, chief executive of artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia NVDA.O.

Nvidia's shares closed sharply higher after the U.S. cleared the sales of the company's H200 chips to Chinese firms.

The summit between Trump and Xi is intended to hash out a broad array of issues, including trade, U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and the re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway, through which Asia gets much of its crude, has been effectively shut down during the U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

"Obviously, these are very high stakes meetings," said Michael Monaghan, portfolio manager at Founder ETFs in Dallas. "It is certainly great power competition, but I think that these two economies will be better off working together."

"I'm happy to see the two leaders collaborating, a tone of collaboration, and hopefully we'll see that follow through in long-term agreements," Monaghan added.

On the economic front, retail sales were in line with expectations, but propped up by rising gasoline prices resulting from the Iran war. Gasoline was largely responsible for the biggest jump in import prices since October 2022.

A series of inflation reports this week showed the risk of spiking energy costs metastasizing to other goods and services, extinguishing hopes for near-term rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid called inflation the most "pressing risk" to the U.S. economy, which he characterizes as "resilient." While Schmid is not a voter on monetary policy this year, his remarks reflect the view of the Fed's hawkish wing.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 57.39 points, or 0.77%, to end at 7,501.64 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 232.88 points, or 0.88%, to 26,635.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 374.79 points, or 0.75%, to 50,067.99.

Cisco CSCO.O surged to an all-time high after the computer networking giant announced nearly 4,000 job cuts as part of a restructuring scheme, and raised its annual revenue forecast.

U.S.-listed shares of tech infrastructure firm Nebius Group NBIS.O rose after Northland Capital raised its target price by 15.3% to $248 per share.

China has agreed to buy 200 jets from BoeingBA.N, President Trump told Fox News. Even so, the planemaker's stock closed lower.

CerebrasCBRS.O jumped nearly 90% above its offer price in the chipmaker's U.S. market debut.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Boeing 737 MAX plane, intended for China's Xiamen Airlines, arrives at King County International Airport after returning from China due to ongoing tariff disputes, in Seattle, Washington, US, April 19, 2025. REUTERS
US Treasury's Bessent expects large Boeing order during China visit
FINANCE
7 hours ago
A Wall Street sign hangs in front of a U.S. Flag outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Wall St opens higher as Nvidia gains; US-China talks, data in focus
FINANCE
7 hours ago
People walk at a Walmart store in California in the US. Reuters.
US retail sales increase again in April, partly lifted by higher prices
FINANCE
8 hours ago
A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. Reuters
SMIC Q1 profit up 5pc, misses market estimates
FINANCE
9 hours ago
UISEE Tech
UISEE Tech's retail tranche was oversubscribed 1,797 times, followed by two other Chinese companies
FINANCE
9 hours ago
Kelvin Leung, EY Greater China Financial Services Partner (left) and Benny Cheung, EY Greater China Financial Services China South Markets Leader (right). EY
Chinese lenders' loan growth slows in Q1, EY says
FINANCE
11 hours ago
WuXi AppTec
Chinese pharma services firm WuXi AppTec launches 6.78b yuan convertible bond
FINANCE
11 hours ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China April new loans unexpectedly shrink as weak demand weighs
FINANCE
11 hours ago
Shenzhen Adtek Technology's headquarter in Shenzhen. Shenzhen Adtek Technology
Shenzhen Adtek Technology plans to raise US$500 million in Hong Kong IPO
FINANCE
12 hours ago
Hang Seng Index muted on Thursday as investors await details of Xi-Trump meeting
FINANCE
12 hours ago
(File Photo)
Cathay Pacific to close boarding gates earlier starting June to reduce flight delays
NEWS
13 hours ago
logo
Dashcam captures moment taxi crashes onto Ngau Tau Kok sidewalk, killing one and injuring four
NEWS
14-05-2026 01:53 HKT
(File photo)
Keep your umbrellas handy: seven straight days of showers to drench Hong Kong
NEWS
13-05-2026 19:19 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.