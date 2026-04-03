Customs seizes $8.3m ketamine at airport, passenger from Frankfurt arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested a 23-year-old male passenger at Hong Kong International Airport on Wednesday after seizing about 20.6 kilograms of suspected ketamine worth about HK$8.3 million from his checked-in suitcase.

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The passenger arrived in Hong Kong from Frankfurt, Germany. The suspected drugs were found during customs clearance. He has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug, with his case to be heard at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Thursday.

Customs said it will continue to step up enforcement against drug trafficking through intelligence analysis and risk assessment, focusing on passengers from high-risk regions.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment.