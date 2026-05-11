Govt to prosecute internet cafes operating as illegal hostels following Golden Week influx

Hong Kong authorities have gathered sufficient evidence and will prosecute internet cafes suspected of illegally operating as unlicensed guesthouses, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen announced on Monday.

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This enforcement action follows the recent Labour Day Golden Week earlier this month, during which numerous reports emerged of budget-conscious mainland tourists opting to spend the night in local 24-hour internet cafes to save on accommodation expenses.

Speaking at the Legislative Council's Panel on Home Affairs, Culture and Sports, Mak warned that such operations at internet cafes likely violate local ordinances.

Authorities have already launched strict inspections and gathered evidence, with legal procedures currently underway to prosecute the offending operators, she said.

Mak noted that the government hopes to bring internet cafes under a proper regulatory framework. One proposed option is to directly incorporate the venues into the licensing regime under the Amusement Game Centres Ordinance.

An alternative approach, she added, would draw reference from the current exemption mechanism utilized for designated e-sports venues.

Under this approach, internet cafes that meet strict premises safety standards would be allowed to apply for an exemption from obtaining an amusement game center license on a case-by-case basis.

Given the massive amount of electrical equipment continuously running in these establishments, Mak stressed that fundamental fire and structural safety standards must be met before the public can use them with peace of mind.

"If we cannot even achieve basic safety, there is no point in talking about further industry development," she responded when a lawmaker urged the government to formulate supportive policies for the e-sports sector.