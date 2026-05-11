logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Govt to prosecute internet cafes operating as illegal hostels following Golden Week influx

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Hong Kong authorities have gathered sufficient evidence and will prosecute internet cafes suspected of illegally operating as unlicensed guesthouses, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen announced on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This enforcement action follows the recent Labour Day Golden Week earlier this month, during which numerous reports emerged of budget-conscious mainland tourists opting to spend the night in local 24-hour internet cafes to save on accommodation expenses.

Speaking at the Legislative Council's Panel on Home Affairs, Culture and Sports, Mak warned that such operations at internet cafes likely violate local ordinances.

Authorities have already launched strict inspections and gathered evidence, with legal procedures currently underway to prosecute the offending operators, she said.

Mak noted that the government hopes to bring internet cafes under a proper regulatory framework. One proposed option is to directly incorporate the venues into the licensing regime under the Amusement Game Centres Ordinance.

An alternative approach, she added, would draw reference from the current exemption mechanism utilized for designated e-sports venues.

Under this approach, internet cafes that meet strict premises safety standards would be allowed to apply for an exemption from obtaining an amusement game center license on a case-by-case basis.

Given the massive amount of electrical equipment continuously running in these establishments, Mak stressed that fundamental fire and structural safety standards must be met before the public can use them with peace of mind.

"If we cannot even achieve basic safety, there is no point in talking about further industry development," she responded when a lawmaker urged the government to formulate supportive policies for the e-sports sector.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Night Recap - May 11, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Two more Hong Kong educational institutions hit by Canvas learning platform data breach
NEWS
1 hour ago
(AI-generated cartoon for illustration)
Online investment scams drain over $43m in a single week as police highlight traps targeting the elderly
NEWS
2 hours ago
Sun Ferry vessel runs aground off Hei Ling Chau; no injuries reported
NEWS
2 hours ago
Viral trilingual MTR 'rapper' lands full-time public relations role and delights fans at railway exhibition
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File photo)
Tseung Kwan O South flood wall set for completion this year
NEWS
3 hours ago
Govt pilots self-financing elderly day care centers, with first project in Tsueng Kwan O
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Dining with dogs: Hong Kong outlines rules for new pet-friendly restaurant scheme launching in July
NEWS
3 hours ago
Cathay flight returns to Hong Kong after mid-air mechanical fault, no injuries reported
NEWS
3 hours ago
EDB clears Tsuen Wan private school after promotional misstep
NEWS
3 hours ago
Woman shoves and kicks young passenger over MTR priority seat
NEWS
10-05-2026 22:28 HKT
Surgeon Thomas Shaknovsky. Florida police video
Florida surgeon mistakenly removes patient's liver instead of spleen during operation, admits error in deposition
WORLD
18 hours ago
Ex-Hoixe Cake Shop owner dies after falling from Kwun Tong industrial building while chasing suspected burglar
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.