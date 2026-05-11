Dining with dogs: Hong Kong outlines rules for new pet-friendly restaurant scheme launching in July

Dog owners in Hong Kong will soon be able to enjoy a meal out with their canine companions, as the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department prepares to open applications on May 18 for restaurants wishing to become officially dog-friendly.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

With the first approved establishments expected to welcome pets starting in July, the department hosted an initial briefing session today to walk the food and beverage industry through the new regulatory framework, safety requirements, and strict hygiene conditions.

To participate in the initiative, restaurant operators must first obtain special permission from the department's director.

Under the newly detailed guidelines, public safety remains a priority, meaning fighting breeds and known dangerous dogs will be barred from entering approved food premises.

For all other dogs, they must be securely handled by an adult using a leash no longer than one and a half meters.

Alternatively, the pet can be tethered to a fixed object within the restaurant, provided the leash remains within the same length limit. Furthermore, dogs are strictly prohibited from entering any food preparation spaces.

Participating eateries will also have to comply with a set of specific operational rules.

These include prominently displaying designated signage to ensure all customers are aware that dogs are permitted inside.

To maintain hygiene standards, restaurants are forbidden from cooking or preparing any dog food on the premises. Additionally, the guidelines prohibit the cooking or heating of food directly at the dining tables in these venues.

The government is rolling out the program in phases, with the initial launch capped at one thousand restaurant spots. Should the number of applications exceed this quota, the department will distribute the permits via a ballot system.

Business owners must submit their applications electronically through the department's official website.

Those who successfully secure a spot will then be required to pay a license amendment fee of one hundred and forty dollars within a designated timeframe.

To ensure a smooth transition, authorities have scheduled a one-month adaptation period when the measure takes effect in July.

The department plans to deploy dedicated staff to conduct frequent inspections of the approved restaurants during this time. Establishments that fail to uphold the new rules will face strict penalties.

If an approved venue accumulates three warning letters within a single year for regulatory breaches, its dog-friendly permit may be permanently revoked, and the operator will be banned from reapplying for the following twelve months.