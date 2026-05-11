Tseung Kwan O South flood wall set for completion this year

A retaining wall in Tseung Kwan O South is expected to be completed by the end of this year as part of Hong Kong’s pre-typhoon preparations, according to the Civil Engineering and Development Department.

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The update was announced on Monday alongside the release of the department’s “Shoreline Management Guideline for Coastal Development,” which aims to strengthen coastal resilience in the face of extreme weather.

The guideline outlines risk-based planning and design principles, serving as a practical reference for coastal and waterfront stakeholders in implementing protective measures.

As part of these efforts, the department said the 1.3-meter-tall retaining wall in Tseung Kwan O South is expected to be largely completed by year-end.

To mitigate risks before full completion, the department plans to deploy temporary water-filled barriers along completed sections of the flood wall in the event of a super typhoon.

“Contractors have already conducted on-site drills to test the installation of the temporary barriers,” the department said.

Authorities added that action plans covering 13 coastal locations, including South Horizons, Kennedy Town, and Shek O Village, will be activated when typhoon warnings are issued.

Additionally, sandbags will be distributed at designated locations if water level alerts are triggered.

The department said staffing for emergency response has been increased to around 100 personnel this year, with drills scheduled ahead of the typhoon season.

About 50,000 recycled fill bags are also being prepared to help prevent seawater from flooding inland areas.

Meanwhile, the department has produced a public brochure titled “Let’s Build a Resilient Coast,” offering guidance on building design and pre-typhoon preparedness.