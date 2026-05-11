Govt pilots self-financing elderly day care centers, with first project in Tsueng Kwan O

The government plans to set up day care centers for middle-class elderly under a new “public-built, privately-operated” model, with the first project located in Tseung Kwan O expected to start service in the second half of 2027.

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The initiative follows the proposal announced in last year’s Policy Address. These new centers will transition to a market-oriented approach, in which operators are selected through competitive bidding and must manage the facilities on a self-financing basis.

The government on Monday presented the pilot project during the Legislative Council’s Panel on Welfare Services meeting. The first center, located in LOHAS Park, will provide 48 service places, with the bidding process expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

Under Secretary for Labour and Welfare Ho Kai-ming noted that as Hong Kong faces a rapidly aging population, there is a growing demand across the social spectrum for high-quality elderly care.

He explained that the new model aims to provide diverse service tiers to suit different communities, while the existing model will remain in place for lower-income neighborhoods to ensure essential services are maintained.

Lawmaker Andrew Lam Siu-lo raised concerns about potential changes to the charging model, questioning whether services would tilt toward elderly people who can afford higher fees.

Deputy Secretary for Labour and Welfare (Welfare) Chong Wing-wun responded that as these centers are self-financing, operators will be given the flexibility to set their own prices based on market demand.

Other lawmakers questioned the choice of LOHAS Park, noting that residents in newer private estates are typically younger families whose parents may not live with them.

In response, Chong said that the center’s reach would extend beyond LOHAS Park to the entire Sai Kung District, with minibuses provided for transportation. He added that many young families in these districts prefer to have their parents live nearby or within the same area.

The authorities said that under the plan, operators will be responsible for recurring expenses such as renovation, furniture, and equipment purchases. It also plans to expand the scheme to private housing estates in Kai Tak.