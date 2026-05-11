Online investment scams drain over $43m in a single week as police highlight traps targeting the elderly

A relentless wave of online investment fraud continues to sweep across Hong Kong, with victims losing an aggregate of more than 43 million dollars in just the past week.

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The police are urging the public to remain vigilant against highly patient syndicates that use the illusion of early financial returns to manipulate victims, particularly senior citizens, into handing over massive sums of money.

Over the last seven days alone, local police have recorded more than seventy distinct cases of online investment scams.

Investigators note that fraudsters are increasingly employing a long-term grooming strategy, often described locally as casting a long line to catch a big fish.

In these schemes, criminals deliberately allow their targets to make small, successful withdrawals of supposed profits early in the relationship.

This psychological tactic is designed to build absolute trust, ultimately tricking the victims into investing increasingly larger amounts of capital and even convincing their friends and family members to join the fraudulent venture.

Once the pool of accumulated funds reaches a substantial size, the scammers sever all contact and vanish, leaving the investors completely empty-handed.

The devastating impact of these sophisticated tactics on vulnerable demographics was brought to light in a recent police analysis involving interviews with over a thousand elderly victims targeted over the past year.

The findings revealed that more than a quarter of these senior citizens had personally withdrawn physical cash from their banks to either deposit directly into the scammers' accounts or hand over the money during face-to-face meetings.

Furthermore, the calculated nature of the deception was evident in the finding that seventeen percent of the elderly victims had initially been allowed to successfully withdraw funds, reinforcing their belief in the fake investment.

In one particularly severe case, a syndicate permitted a victim to withdraw HK$1 million to solidify the deception, which eventually led to that same individual suffering a staggering ultimate loss of HK$5.4 million before the scam was fully realized.