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NEWS

Sun Ferry vessel runs aground off Hei Ling Chau; no injuries reported

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A late-night ferry service from Central to Mui Wo ended in an emergency rescue early Monday morning after the vessel deviated from its intended course and ran aground on a breakwater.

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All 34 individuals on board were successfully evacuated without injury, while authorities and the ferry operator have launched an investigation into how the vessel ended up stranded on a reef near the Hei Ling Chau Typhoon Shelter.

The vessel, First Ferry VI, was operating the 12.30am service and hit a reef, running aground in waters near Hei Ling Chau at around 12.55am, Sun Ferry Services Company stated.

Sun Ferry Services Company confirmed that the ferry was carrying 29 passengers and five crew members at the time of the collision, all of whom remained safe throughout the ordeal.

Marine Police and other emergency departments were deployed to the scene. With the assistance of a fireboat, passengers were evacuated to a standby Sun Ferry vessel and safely transported to Mui Wo Ferry Pier.

Marine Police and other emergency departments were deployed to the scene. With the assistance, passengers were evacuated to a standby Sun Ferry vessel and safely transported to Mui Wo Ferry Pier.

As of this afternoon, the stranded vessel had yet to be removed. Sources indicated that the ferry showed no signs of water ingress or sinking, and the company plans to tow it away.

Sun Ferry stated that towing operations are currently underway and the cause of the incident remains under investigation, adding that it will fully cooperate with authorities.

Sun Ferry

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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