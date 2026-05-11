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NEWS

Viral trilingual MTR 'rapper' lands full-time public relations role and delights fans at railway exhibition

NEWS
11 mins ago
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Hinson, the beloved former MTR station assistant who became an internet sensation for his rhythmic, trilingual crowd-control announcements, has officially transitioned from a part-time worker to a full-time public relations assistant for the railway corporation.

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The popular local figure was recently spotted charming visitors and showcasing his signature rapping skills at the newly expanded “Station Rail Voyage: Explorer” Exhibition in Hung Hom, confirming a heartwarming career progression that has resonated strongly with the Hong Kong public.

For nine years, Hinson served as a station assistant, gaining widespread online fame for seamlessly managing passenger flow using a unique, fast-paced delivery in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin across various MTR stations.

When he recently announced the end of his nearly decade-long run in that temporary role, many online followers initially worried he was leaving the transit company altogether.

However, he soon revealed that he had successfully parlayed his position and immense public popularity into a permanent role within the MTR's corporate communications team, a move that many have celebrated as an inspiring success story.

The newly appointed public relations assistant was recently seen in his element during the reopening of the expanded railway exhibition.

Attendees reported hearing his instantly recognizable voice as he led guided tours, noting that his deep, genuine passion for the railway system was evident in his detailed historical presentations.

He proved to be especially popular among younger visitors and, true to the persona that made him famous, treated departing guests to his familiar rhythmic announcements while they rode the escalators.

The public reaction to his new chapter has been overwhelmingly positive across social media.

Online commentators have praised the transit operator for recognizing and utilizing his unique talents, with many describing him as a star-level spokesperson for the brand.

Observers expressed admiration for his dedication, noting how uplifting it is to see an individual secure a career they are clearly passionate about.

Frequent exhibition-goers also pointed out that even before his official promotion, he had consistently demonstrated a high level of professionalism and enthusiasm while sharing railway history, making his recent career advancement truly well-deserved.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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