logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

‘Micro-inclusion’ approach aims to tackle hidden bias in HK schools

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
The ‘Stand By Me’ program sees student teams develope projects addressing issues such as racial inclusion, neurodiversity, gender stereotypes and mental health.
The ‘Stand By Me’ program sees student teams develope projects addressing issues such as racial inclusion, neurodiversity, gender stereotypes and mental health.

A pilot program promoting “micro-inclusion” is being rolled out in Hong Kong schools to address subtle forms of discrimination and social exclusion among increasingly diverse student groups.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Launched by Resolve Foundation in collaboration with six secondary schools, the “Stand By Me” initiative encourages students and teachers to foster inclusion through small, everyday actions, aiming to reduce bias and prevent conflict at its root.

The program comes as local campuses see growing diversity, including non-Chinese-speaking students, ethnic minorities, newly arrived children, and those with special educational needs.

While interaction between groups is common, meaningful communication is often lacking, leading to what organizers describe as “invisible barriers.”

Initial results from the pilot have been encouraging. Around 63 percent of participating students said they had applied inclusion skills in their daily lives, while nearly 90 percent of teachers reported greater motivation to promote inclusivity in classrooms and school environments.

Research cited by the group highlights ongoing challenges, with about 30 percent of students with special educational needs experiencing some form of bullying. Ethnic minority and non-Chinese-speaking students also face barriers such as language gaps and limited support.

Resolve Foundation’s founder and chief executive Victoria Wisniewski Otero said the initiative focuses on raising awareness of “microaggressions,” such as subtle gestures or comments that may appear harmless but can affect a student’s sense of belonging.

Resolve Foundation’s founder and chief executive Victoria Wisniewski Otero.
Resolve Foundation’s founder and chief executive Victoria Wisniewski Otero.

“Through ‘Stand By Me’, we hope to introduce the concepts of micro-inclusion and unconscious bias to both educators and students, encouraging them to start with small daily actions and become active bystanders,” she said.

The program includes student assemblies, teacher training and mentorship activities, with a dual focus on students and staff. Students are also taught practical intervention methods, known as the “5D” approach - distract, delegate, document, direct, and delay, to respond to unfair situations and conflicts.

Teachers who joined the program said it helped them better understand how minor, unintended actions could influence students, prompting reflection on their own behavior and classroom practices.

To further promote inclusion, participating students developed projects addressing issues such as racial inclusion, neurodiversity, gender stereotypes and mental health.

Six student teams received seed funding to implement their ideas, with outcomes presented at a cross-school exhibition earlier this month.

Resolve Foundation said building an inclusive school culture requires sustained effort rather than one-off campaigns. By encouraging daily practice and shared understanding, the initiative aims to create a more supportive environment where students of different backgrounds feel respected and included.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Rain-triggered landslides hit 257 cases last year, above Hong Kong average
NEWS
13 mins ago
Michael Tien urges higher ride-hailing quota with six-month review
NEWS
30 mins ago
(File photo)
Tin Shui Wai warehouse worker dies after collapsing at work
NEWS
44 mins ago
CLP marks 125th anniversary with vibrant community mural on Kai Tak substation
NEWS
1 hour ago
Quick-thinking strangers and patient driver applauded after elderly woman falls in Lam Tin
NEWS
1 hour ago
A screenshot of the SMS and the related topic that topped Weibo's trending chart.
Educational earthquake SMS mistaken for imminent warning by Guangdong netizens
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong Centre for Medical Products Regulation to launch by this year: John Lee
NEWS
3 hours ago
Chinese medicine hospital eyes more outpatient quotas amid strong demand
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
4 hours ago
Lawmaker urges victims of global Canvas hack seek help from privacy watchdog
NEWS
4 hours ago
logo
(Video) Two heavy vehicle drivers arrested after engaging in dangerous tunnel chase
NEWS
14 hours ago
Cathay Pacific to hire 3,000 employees this year amid $100 billion expansion and 80th anniversary
NEWS
09-05-2026 18:02 HKT
Woman shoves and kicks young passenger over MTR priority seat
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.