Quick-thinking strangers and patient driver applauded after elderly woman falls in Lam Tin

A display of community spirit in Lam Tin has warmed hearts across Hong Kong on Monday morning, as two pedestrians and a patient motorist collaborated to help an elderly woman who collapsed while crossing the road.

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The incident, captured on dashcam, has drawn widespread online praise for the everyday heroes who prioritized a stranger's safety over the city's usual fast-paced rush.

The event unfolded around 8am today at a pedestrian crossing on Lin Tak Road.

An elderly woman utilizing a walking cane was making her way across the street when the green pedestrian signal began to flash.

In a hurried attempt to beat the changing light, she quickened her pace but lost her footing shortly after stepping onto the asphalt. She fell heavily face-down, losing a shoe in the process.

Noticing her distress, two men waiting on the opposite pavement immediately rushed to her aid. They worked together to lift her back to her feet, gathered her scattered belongings, and safely guided her to the sidewalk.

The entire rescue was recorded by a private vehicle stopped at the traffic light.

As the incident occurred, the vehicular traffic light turned green. Unaware of the emergency ahead, drivers in the vehicles queued behind the dashcam owner immediately began honking to urge the front car to move.

Despite the mounting pressure and noise, the driver recording the scene held their ground to protect the crossing pedestrians, loudly calling out to the cars behind that someone had fallen on the road.

Footage of the rescue quickly gained traction on local social media platforms, with viewers uniformly applauding the collective effort.

Commenters commended the two men for their swift physical assistance and emphasized that the dashcam owner deserved equal recognition for their protective patience.

Observers also noted the typical fast-paced nature of the city's driving culture evident in the video, finding a touch of humor in the rapid succession of honks from the unaware motorists, which they described as a highly recognizable local reaction to a green light.