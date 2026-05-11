logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Quick-thinking strangers and patient driver applauded after elderly woman falls in Lam Tin

NEWS
21 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A display of community spirit in Lam Tin has warmed hearts across Hong Kong on Monday morning, as two pedestrians and a patient motorist collaborated to help an elderly woman who collapsed while crossing the road.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident, captured on dashcam, has drawn widespread online praise for the everyday heroes who prioritized a stranger's safety over the city's usual fast-paced rush.

The event unfolded around 8am today at a pedestrian crossing on Lin Tak Road.

An elderly woman utilizing a walking cane was making her way across the street when the green pedestrian signal began to flash.

In a hurried attempt to beat the changing light, she quickened her pace but lost her footing shortly after stepping onto the asphalt. She fell heavily face-down, losing a shoe in the process.

Noticing her distress, two men waiting on the opposite pavement immediately rushed to her aid. They worked together to lift her back to her feet, gathered her scattered belongings, and safely guided her to the sidewalk.

The entire rescue was recorded by a private vehicle stopped at the traffic light.

As the incident occurred, the vehicular traffic light turned green. Unaware of the emergency ahead, drivers in the vehicles queued behind the dashcam owner immediately began honking to urge the front car to move.

Despite the mounting pressure and noise, the driver recording the scene held their ground to protect the crossing pedestrians, loudly calling out to the cars behind that someone had fallen on the road.

Footage of the rescue quickly gained traction on local social media platforms, with viewers uniformly applauding the collective effort.

Commenters commended the two men for their swift physical assistance and emphasized that the dashcam owner deserved equal recognition for their protective patience.

Observers also noted the typical fast-paced nature of the city's driving culture evident in the video, finding a touch of humor in the rapid succession of honks from the unaware motorists, which they described as a highly recognizable local reaction to a green light.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A screenshot of the SMS and the related topic that topped Weibo's trending chart.
Educational earthquake SMS mistaken for imminent warning by Guangdong netizens
NEWS
38 mins ago
Hong Kong Centre for Medical Products Regulation to launch by this year: John Lee
NEWS
1 hour ago
Chinese medicine hospital eyes more outpatient quotas amid strong demand
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says 
NEWS
3 hours ago
Lawmaker urges victims of global Canvas hack seek help from privacy watchdog
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Online photo)
Malaysia Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur forces emergency stop after suspected tire burst during takeoff
NEWS
3 hours ago
Calls for phased approach as Hong Kong nears ride-hailing licensing launch
NEWS
3 hours ago
HKMoA Museum Director Maria Mok, Hong Kong Arts Development Council Chairman Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, Rosanna Law and Director of Leisure and Cultural Services Manda Chan Wing-man at the Hong Kong Exhibition opening ceremony.
Hong Kong showcases cultural rise at Venice Biennale, Rosanna Law says
NEWS
8 hours ago
Morning Recap - May 11, 2026
NEWS
10 hours ago
Man, 23, collapses while running at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, in coma
NEWS
11 hours ago
Cathay Pacific to hire 3,000 employees this year amid $100 billion expansion and 80th anniversary
NEWS
09-05-2026 18:02 HKT
logo
(Video) Two heavy vehicle drivers arrested after engaging in dangerous tunnel chase
NEWS
12 hours ago
Woman shoves and kicks young passenger over MTR priority seat
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.