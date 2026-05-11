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CLP marks 125th anniversary with vibrant community mural on Kai Tak substation

NEWS
1 hour ago
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To celebrate 125 years of powering Hong Kong, electric giant CLP is transforming a Kai Tak electricity substation into a massive public canvas reflecting the rich history and sustainable future of Kowloon City.

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The community-driven beautification project has brought together local students, residents, and various social groups to collaboratively paint a sprawling mural that traces the city's evolution under the iconic Lion Rock.

The focal point of this artistic endeavor is the Shing Kai Road substation, strategically located near CLP’s newly established headquarters in Kai Tak.

Last Saturday, students from several schools in the district were the first to pick up their paintbrushes, meticulously filling in the colors of a design originally drafted by a local artist.

The left side of the expansive artwork serves as a nostalgic tribute to the community's hardworking past, depicting historic streetscapes filled with traditional shops, the company's former Argyle Street headquarters, and early utility workers laying cables to supply electricity to hillside residential areas.

In stark contrast, the right facade of the building propels viewers into the modern era and beyond.

This section highlights contemporary landmarks such as the new CLP headquarters and the Kai Tak Sports Park, while also illustrating a forward-looking vision for the city.

Elements including electric vehicles, renewable energy facilities, and the emerging low-altitude economy are featured prominently to showcase a commitment to sustainable development.

A particularly clever design choice involves an airplane soaring over the city skyline; rather than painting the old Kai Tak airport, the artist ingeniously utilized the actual architectural structure of the substation to act as the runway beneath the aircraft.

This latest installation is part of a broader community beautification program launched by the power provider in 2021.

To date, the initiative has successfully revitalized eleven substations across multiple districts, including Yau Tsim Mong, Kwun Tong, Sham Shui Po, and Kowloon City, turning everyday utility infrastructure into unique streetscapes.

Through these collaborative art projects, the company aims to strengthen neighborhood connections, foster local cultural identity, and promote public awareness regarding carbon reduction and environmental sustainability.

The finished Kai Tak mural is highly anticipated to become a popular new landmark, inviting passersby to pause, take photographs, and appreciate the district's vibrant journey from the past to the future.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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