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NEWS

Chinese medicine hospital eyes more outpatient quotas amid strong demand

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kong is considering increasing outpatient quotas again as demand continues to outstrip supply, its chief executive said.

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Bian Zhaoxiang said the hospital has already expanded its outpatient capacity three times, but demand remains strong, with discussions underway with the government on further increases.

Speaking in a media interview, Bian said the hospital had served more than 11,000 patient visits by early February. Apart from pediatrics, all specialties are fully booked, with appointment slots typically filled within half an hour of opening.

He said a proposal to further increase quotas was submitted in March, followed by meetings with government officials, describing the response as “positive,” though any expansion would need to proceed gradually, taking manpower constraints into account.

To cope with growing demand, the hospital is also seeking to establish five specialist centers focusing on pain management, ophthalmology, oncology, stroke, and preventive care.

Bian added that the hospital’s day-case inpatient service, which adopts an intensive treatment model, has shown encouraging results. The hospital plans to collect data to support the development of standardized clinical guidelines in the long run.

Preparations are also underway to launch 24-hour inpatient services by the end of the year, targeting patients with limited self-care ability who require close monitoring by multidisciplinary teams.
 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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