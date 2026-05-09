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Motorist flees scene after Mercedes-Benz collides With Citybus on slippery Mong Kok Road

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police are searching for a driver who abandoned their vehicle and escaped on foot following a serious collision involving a private car and a public bus in Mong Kok late Friday night.

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The accident occurred shortly after 11pm yesterday as a Mercedes-Benz was traveling along Prince Edward Road West toward Tai Kok Tsui.

While passing Yuen Ngai Street, the car reportedly lost control on the rain-slicked road and slammed into the central railings.

The force of the impact caused the rear of the vehicle to swing out and strike a Route 104 Citybus that was traveling in the adjacent middle lane.

The private car sustained extensive damage, coming to a halt across the fast lane with its front end crushed against an overpass barrier and its airbags deployed.

Debris from the vehicle was scattered across the roadway, and the trunk was forced open during the crash.

Despite the severity of the impact, the driver of the Mercedes-Benz exited the vehicle immediately after the accident and fled the scene before emergency services arrived.

At the time of the collision, the Citybus was not carrying any passengers. The bus driver reported suffering from back pain following the impact and was subsequently transported to a hospital by ambulance for medical treatment.

Officers are currently investigating the cause of the accident and are using the car's registration information to track down the identity of the missing driver.

The incident caused temporary traffic disruptions in the area while recovery crews cleared the wreckage and scattered parts from the road.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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