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Waiter fined for public spitting faces additional charges for allegedly assaulting hygiene officer

NEWS
21 mins ago
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A 52-year-old waiter who was fined for spitting on a street in Sham Shui Po is facing further legal trouble after he allegedly pushed the environmental hygiene officer who was issuing him the penalty ticket.

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The incident occurred on April 8 outside the Pei Ho Street Municipal Services Building, located at the junction of Ki Lung Street and Kweilin Street. A man surnamed Law was reportedly stopped by an assistant hawker control officer from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department for spitting in public.

Unhappy with being penalized, Law allegedly became confrontational and shoved the officer. As a result of the altercation, the waiter was slapped with two additional charges, including common assault and obstructing a public officer in the execution of their statutory duties.

During his initial appearance at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts, Law admitted to the original offense of spitting in a public place and was subsequently ordered by the magistrate to pay a fine of HK$3,000.

However, he has yet to enter a plea regarding the assault and obstruction charges. The defense requested an adjournment to allow time to retrieve relevant legal documents from the prosecution and to offer comprehensive legal advice to the defendant.

The magistrate approved the request and scheduled the next court hearing for July 9. In the meantime, Law has been released on bail set at HK$2,000 as he awaits his next court appearance.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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