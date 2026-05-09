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Man arrested for smuggling over 240 live birds through Hong Kong border

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A 67-year-old man was arrested on Friday after Hong Kong Customs intercepted him at a border checkpoint carrying hundreds of illegally imported live birds hidden inside his luggage.

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Officers at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line Control Point stopped the incoming passenger at the arrival hall for an inspection.

During a search of his personal belongings, authorities discovered 242 live birds confined in cages. Customs officials estimate the total market value of the smuggled animals to be approximately HK$48,400.

Following the man's arrest, customs authorities transferred the case to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department for further investigation into the smuggling attempt.

Under Hong Kong's public health regulations concerning animals and birds, anyone importing an avian species into the city must provide a valid health certificate.

Offenders who breach this rule and illegally bring birds across the border face a maximum fine of HK$25,000 upon conviction.

Customs authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected illegal imports of live animals through their dedicated 24-hour hotline, email, or online reporting platforms.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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