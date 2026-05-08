Night Recap - May 8, 2026

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Cathay Pacific slashes fuel surcharges as Middle East tensions ease

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Following a relaxation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and subsequent shifts in international oil prices, Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific announced on Friday that it will reduce passenger fuel surcharges across all its routes starting May 16, offering some financial relief to travelers.

Inspection unit relied on complaints and self-regulation before Tai Po fire, former head says

The former head of the Housing Bureau’s Independent Checking Unit admitted that its oversight system had relied largely on complaints and contractor self-regulation before the Wang Fuk Court fire, saying the incident exposed previously undetected weaknesses.

Health Bureau defends public medical fee reform amid concerns over private sector costs

The Health Bureau informed the Legislative Council Panel on Health Services that the ongoing reform of public healthcare fees has proceeded smoothly, successfully prioritizing resources for the underprivileged and those with urgent or critical medical needs.

Police investigate alleged indecent assault at Stanley international school

The Hong Kong Police Force has launched an investigation into an alleged indecent assault involving a four-year-old boy at the International Montessori School (IMS) in Stanley, following reports from the child's parents that have since sparked widespread concern online.

Education Bureau demands report after Fanling primary school flies national flag upside down

A primary school in Fanling has issued an apology after mistakenly flying the Chinese national flag upside down, prompting the Hong Kong Education Bureau to demand a thorough investigation and a detailed incident report from the institution.

Business Today

FWD Hong Kong's new business first-year premiums rose 59 percent year on year last year

FWD Hong Kong's new business first-year premiums increased 59 percent year on year last year, delivering an outstanding full-year performance, according to Hong Kong Insurance Authority's provisional statistics for January to December 2025.

HKMA shakes up five executive roles for next-gen leadership

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority has reassigned five executive director positions, all of which are lateral moves that do not involve promotions, as part of preparations to groom the next generation of leadership, Bloomberg and local media reported.

Stepfun, China's AI Six Tigers, finishes new US$2.5b funding round for HK IPO

Stepfun, one of China's AI Six Tigers, has reportedly completed a new US$2.5 billion (HK$19.4 billion) funding round and dismantled its red-chip structure, accelerating its push toward a Hong Kong initial public offering, STAR Market Daily reported.

Mid-East tensions affect Hong Kong's fuel supply, CLP says

Despite affecting fuel supply in Hong Kong, the Strait of Hormuz tension hasn't significantly impacted CLP (0002)'s operations or financials, said CLP's chairman, Michael Kadoori, at the 2026 annual general meeting on Friday.

World/China

Death toll rises to 37 in China fireworks factory blast

The death toll has risen to 37 from 26 and one person remains missing after a fireworks factory explosion in the southern Chinese province of Hunan, state news agency Xinhua saidon Friday, in the deadliest blast reported in China since 2019.

South Korea heads to local elections under shadow of disgraced former president

South Korea's martial law scandal is set to loom large over local elections in June that will test whether opposition conservatives can rein in the power of the ruling party of President Lee Jae Myung.

British MPs to visit China for first time in seven years, sources say

A cross-party delegation of British lawmakers will visit China this month for the first time since 2019, two sources familiar with the preparations said, in a sign of warming ties since a visit in January by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Indonesian authorities search for 3 hikers missing after Mount Dukono eruption, 17 evacuated

Indonesian authorities are still trying to locate three missing hikers after rescuing 17 people trapped by the volcanic eruption of Mount Dukono on Halmahera island on Friday, a local rescue agency official told Reuters.