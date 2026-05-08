Two footballers and betting agent convicted in major Hong Kong match-fixing scandal

Two local football players and a betting agent have been convicted of bribery and illegal gambling charges for their roles in a sophisticated match-fixing syndicate that plagued Hong Kong's top football leagues over two seasons.

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The convictions were handed down at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Friday following a major investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The court found that the trio manipulated match results in both the Hong Kong Premier League and the First Division between 2021 and 2023 to profit from illegal betting networks.

All three men were remanded in custody and await sentencing scheduled for late May pending the completion of background reports.

The court heard that the corruption scheme began in late 2021 when former Hong Kong Football Club defender Brian Fok Bun-yan attempted to bribe his teammates.

Fok offered two midfielders up to thirty thousand dollars to intentionally lose a Premier League match against the Hong Kong Rangers by a significant margin. His teammates rejected the illicit offers and immediately reported the incidents to club management.

Despite the initial failure, the scheme expanded during the following season in the First Division.

Fok, who had transferred to the Happy Valley Athletic Association, conspired with Central and Western District defender Luciano Silva Da Silva and betting agent Waheed Mohammad.

The group actively rigged over thirty matches by intentionally losing games or manipulating specific on-field events, such as the number of goals or corner kicks.

To ensure their illegal bets paid off, Fok would secretly signal the betting agents who were watching the matches from the stands.

In response to the corruption risks exposed by the case, the anti-graft agency has intensified its efforts to clean up local sports.

The commission has since rolled out comprehensive integrity guidelines for national sports associations and conducted thorough reviews of the local football association's operations, focusing on match monitoring and personnel registration.

Additionally, authorities have been holding educational seminars for players, coaches, and referees to promote fair competition and strengthen awareness against illegal gambling networks.