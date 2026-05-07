Tycoon’s heir jailed for four years over $21.6m property fraud

The eldest son of the renowned Hong Kong "King of Flashlights" Anthony Sham Hon-sun has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to orchestrating a massive fraud scheme that siphoned more than HK$21.6 million from his parents' company.

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Fifty-seven-year-old Simon Sham Chun-man appeared at the District Court to face five counts of fraud.

The court heard that in 2023, the defendant used forged documents to secretly usurp control of his family's business.

He then illegally mortgaged three company-owned luxury properties at Marina Cove in Sai Kung to a finance company, pocketing approximately HK$21.61 million from the illicit transactions.

The stolen funds were ultimately squandered on gambling and failed investments. During the proceedings, the defense highlighted the defendant's dramatic fall from grace.

As the eldest son, he was originally in line to inherit a vast family fortune. Instead, his actions have left him completely bankrupt, disinherited, and homeless, forcing him to rely on others for accommodation.

In handing down the sentence, Deputy District Judge Cheng Lim-chi emphasized the extreme gravity of the case due to the enormous sum involved.

The judge noted that while the execution of the fraud was not highly sophisticated, it was carefully premeditated. The scheme involved submitting falsified documents bearing counterfeit company seals to both the Companies Registry and the Inland Revenue Department.

The court also acknowledged the severe financial predicament forced upon the lending company.

Because the mortgages were secured using fraudulent properties, the lender faces a high risk of being unable to recover the loans, leading to pending civil litigation.

Despite the severity of the offenses, the judge accepted that the defendant showed genuine remorse.

Furthermore, the court concluded that the risk of reoffending is incredibly low, given that he has lost all financial backing and will no longer inherit any family assets.

Taking his guilty plea into account, the judge applied a sentence reduction, resulting in a finalized combined prison term of four years.