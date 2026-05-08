Trump administration is inviting CEOs from Nvidia, Apple on Trump's China trip, report says

The Trump administration is inviting CEOs from Nvidia, Apple, Exxon, Boeing and other big companies to accompany the president on his trip to China next week, Semafor reported on Thursday.

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Executives from Qualcomm, Blackstone, Citigroup, and Visa are also on the invitation list, according to the report.

A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Citigroup Jane Fraser was invited. Qualcomm confirmed the invitation but declined to comment further.

Reuters was not able to confirm the full list of companies invited.

The White House, Visa, Nvidia, Apple and Citigroup did not immediately respond to requests for comment while Blackstone and Boeing declined to comment.

The reporting comes as expectations swirl about possible deals during Donald Trump's visit next week to Beijing to meet with China's leader Xi Jinping.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told Reuters in April that the company was counting on the Trump administration to help unlock a long-awaited major order from China.

China and the U.S. plane maker have been in prolonged talks for a deal that industry sources say could include 500 737 MAX jets, plus dozens of widebody jets. It would be the country's first major Boeing order since 2017, and any announcement of the order would be viewed as a major win for the leaders' summit.



Reuters