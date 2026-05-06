Top procuratorate takes over supervision of Hunan fireworks factory explosion that killed 26

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has taken over supervision of the investigation into the major fireworks factory explosion in Liuyang, Hunan province, which killed at least 26 people and injured 61 others on May 4, state media reported.

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The incident occurred at the Huasheng Fireworks Factory in Liuyang. Local police launched an investigation on suspicion of causing a major accident and have taken relevant responsible personnel into criminal detention.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered Hunan prosecutors to fully perform their duties, coordinate with police and relevant departments to determine the cause of the accident, the facts of the case and the serious consequences, and to identify the legal responsibilities of those involved. Those with the most serious criminal responsibility will be strictly punished according to law.

A spokesperson said prosecutors will not only severely crack down on criminal offences endangering production safety but will also analyse the prominent problems revealed by the case regarding safety risk prevention, and promote the consolidation of safety production responsibilities and risk investigation and rectification in key industries.