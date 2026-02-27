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NEWS

Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into railing at Yau Tong tunnel entrance

NEWS
21 mins ago
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A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured after crashing into a roadside railing at the entrance of the Eastern Harbour Crossing in Yau Tong early on Thursday, police said.

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The incident occurred around 12.51am when the Yamaha Cygnus scooter was traveling along Lei Yue Mun Road towards the tunnel. The rider allegedly lost control and hit the left railing, falling heavily to the ground.

Emergency personnel arrived to find the man unconscious with severe head bleeding. He was rushed to United Christian Hospital for treatment.

A helmet with a shattered visor was found near the railing, with a large pool of blood on the road. The motorcycle came to a stop about 25 meters ahead. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Yau Tong motorcycle crash critical injury

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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