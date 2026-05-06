Ten Outstanding Young Persons Selection 2026 opens for nominations

Nominations have opened for the 54th Ten Outstanding Young Persons Selection, with entries accepted from Wednesday until June 29.

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Organized by Junior Chamber International Hong Kong, the annual selection recognizes individuals aged 21 to 40 who have demonstrated outstanding achievements in their fields and made positive contributions to society.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, JCI Hong Kong president Daryl Lin said this year’s theme, “Lead with Insight, Impact to Light,” encourages young people to take initiative in creating positive change and inspiring others.

According to the organizing committee, candidates will be nominated by various sectors of society. Nominees will first undergo screening by selection advisors, with shortlisted candidates proceeding to interviews conducted by an independent judging panel.

The panel comprises five members from different sectors. Chief Judge Carlye Tsui Wai-ling, former chairwoman of the Outstanding Young Persons Association, is joined by former Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission Ricky Chu Man-kin, former Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan Siu-chee, Board Member of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Roy Chung Chi-ping, and former Education Bureau Permanent Secretary Cherry Tse Ling Kit-ching.