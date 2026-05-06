HK faces surplus of physiotherapists amid rising unemployment and funding cuts

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The president of the Hong Kong Physiotherapy Association, Alexander Woo Chuen-hau, called on the government to add physiotherapy positions in primary care, as Hong Kong is facing a surplus of physical therapists.
Contrary to government projections in 2017 and 2022 that forecast a shortage of physical therapists until 2040, the latest estimate in 2023 showed a surplus starting in 2025, with a surplus of 2,070 physical therapists by 2040.
Meanwhile, non-governmental organizations face funding cuts starting in 2025, as the government announced organizations receiving HK$50 million or more in funding from the Social Welfare Department in 2024 to 2025 will have their funding reduced by 2 percent starting in 2025 to 2026, and further reduced to 7 percent in 2027 to 2028.
Woo said four institutions have offered physiotherapy degrees with 330 to 340 graduates annually. Registered therapists have reached 5,450, an increase of 38 percent from five years ago.
However, funding cuts have led to fewer jobs. Some graduates in 2025 couldn't find a full-time job for nearly a year after graduating.
In the past, remote elderly homes struggled to fill positions for years. Last year, there were 60 to 70 applications per post, Woo said.
Some organizations are also replacing experienced therapists with less experienced ones to cut costs, he added.
Woo also noted that Hospital Authority pay starts at about HK$33,000, and non-governmental organizations used to increase salaries by HK$6,000 to HK$7,000 to recruit. However, some organizations now offer K$6,000 to HK$7,000 less per month.
Despite the surplus, Woo stressed that demand for physiotherapy still exists.
He pointed out that Japan and Australia have about 16 physical therapists per 10,000 people, while Hong Kong has fewer than seven, describing Hong Kong as lagging behind.
Moreover, current physiotherapy degrees are all funded by the government. Among them, three Study Subsidy Schemes for Designated Professions / Sectors receive governmental funding of HK$70,000 to HK$80,000. Woo said the resources could be wasted if trained personnel remain unemployed.
He suggested the government add physiotherapy positions in expanded primary care services to meet public needs.