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NEWS

Police charge man after triad clash leaves one dead in Tsim Sha Tsui back in 2020

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Raine Fung

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A 28-year-old man was apprehended in Tuen Mun on Monday (May 4) for his alleged involvement in the assault and killing of a 36-year-old man during a bar dispute in 2020. He has been formally charged with murder and is set to appear at the Kowloon City Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

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A total of 12 men and one woman have been arrested in relation to the case between October 2020 and November 2022. Eight of the men have been charged with related offenses and will be sentenced at the High Court on Wednesday. 

The remaining were released unconditionally after investigation.

The incident stemmed from a dispute between two triad groups at a bar on 136 Austin Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, on October 6, 2020. According to police, one triad member threw a glass bottle at the 36-year-old victim's forehead. The victim collapsed immediately, suffered severe bleeding, and later died from his injuries.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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