1.9m emergency calls made last year with an average wait time of 7.4 seconds

Nearly 1.9 million calls were made to the 999 hotline last year, a decrease compared to the previous two years. 86.2 percent of calls were answered within nine seconds, a slight increase from the previous two years, with an average wait time of 7.4 seconds, according to the Security Bureau.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Earlier testimony at the Independent Commission hearing following the Tai Po Wang Fuk Court fire revealed problems with the 999 emergency hotline, including long wait times for callers and cases not being transferred to the fire department.

Hong Kong has three Regional Command and Control Centres, on the Hong Kong Island, in Kowloon and New Territories respectively, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said.

All three have 999 emergency service centers, answering calls for help 24 hours a day. They also have district/regional radio stations to dispatch officers to handle various incidents, striving to provide prompt and efficient service to those in need.