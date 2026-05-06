Man and woman found dead in Sau Mau Ping flat

Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a public housing flat at Po Tat Estate in Sau Mau Ping on Wednesday afternoon (May 6).

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At about 4pm, police received a report from a man who said he had earlier received a suicide message from his elder brother, in his 70s, and was concerned for his safety.

Firefighters forced entry into a unit at Tat Yan House and found the pair lying unconscious inside the flat.

Both were certified dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

EDITOR’S NOTE — This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, help is available. Dial 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or 2382 2007 for Suicide Prevention Services.

You can also call Suicide Prevention Services at 2382 0000 or CEASE Crisis Centre of Tung Wah Groups of Hospitals at 18281.

The government hotline 18111 can provide support for people with mental health needs and render immediate mental health support and referral services.