Next-generation 999 system to support photos and multimedia reporting

The Hong Kong Police Force is developing a next-generation 999 emergency call system that will allow members of the public to submit photographs when reporting incidents or seeking assistance, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said.

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In a written reply to the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Tang said the new system will be supported by a platform capable of handling multimedia data, in addition to traditional voice calls and text messages received by 999 Emergency Response Centres.

Tang also said there are three Police Regional Command and Control Centres in Hong Kong, with around 80 Police Communications Officers deployed daily to handle incoming emergency calls.

Call volumes have declined in recent years, falling from 2,568,591 in 2023 to 1,933,731 in 2025. The average waiting time for calls was reduced to 7.4 seconds last year, an improvement compared with 2024.

The proportion of calls answered within nine seconds also rose slightly to 86.2 percent in 2025.

Meanwhile, Tang said police aim to respond to emergency calls within the time targets set under the performance pledge—nine minutes for Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, and 15 minutes for the New Territories.

He added that authorities will continue to review the operation of the emergency call system, including exploring the use of new technologies to enhance service quality.