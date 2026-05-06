logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Next-generation 999 system to support photos and multimedia reporting

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Police Force is developing a next-generation 999 emergency call system that will allow members of the public to submit photographs when reporting incidents or seeking assistance, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a written reply to the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Tang said the new system will be supported by a platform capable of handling multimedia data, in addition to traditional voice calls and text messages received by 999 Emergency Response Centres.

Tang also said there are three Police Regional Command and Control Centres in Hong Kong, with around 80 Police Communications Officers deployed daily to handle incoming emergency calls.

Call volumes have declined in recent years, falling from 2,568,591 in 2023 to 1,933,731 in 2025. The average waiting time for calls was reduced to 7.4 seconds last year, an improvement compared with 2024.

The proportion of calls answered within nine seconds also rose slightly to 86.2 percent in 2025.

Meanwhile, Tang said police aim to respond to emergency calls within the time targets set under the performance pledge—nine minutes for Hong Kong Island and Kowloon, and 15 minutes for the New Territories.

He added that authorities will continue to review the operation of the emergency call system, including exploring the use of new technologies to enhance service quality.

999

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
46-year-old primary school teacher accused of theft from HK Disneyland
NEWS
22 mins ago
CUHK uncovers mangroves’ hidden nitrogen removal value at $8.5b
NEWS
39 mins ago
(file photo)
Chu Hai College finance director arrested over alleged $770,000 theft
NEWS
56 mins ago
Inspector defends advance notice for site checks at Wang Fuk Court hearing
NEWS
57 mins ago
HK offers vast potential for Uzbek businesses, John Lee tells visiting prime minister
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Water recreation push prompts review of typhoon shelter use
NEWS
1 hour ago
Daryl Lin, President of JCIHK, China
Ten Outstanding Young Persons Selection 2026 opens for nominations
NEWS
2 hours ago
Milk tea spill on MTR sparks debate over etiquette and rules
NEWS
2 hours ago
Starry Lee (file photo)
LegCo launches spokesman system to streamline responses, says Starry Lee
NEWS
2 hours ago
Man and woman found dead in Sau Mau Ping flat
NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
16 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Mainland tourists’ photo with dismantled hiking sign fuels Golden Week resentments
NEWS
05-05-2026 14:32 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.