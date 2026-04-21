Luk Fook's Q1 retail sales jumps 19pc, sees more mainlanders buying gold in HK, Macau

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Record 165 GW of wind power capacity added in 2025, led by China, report says
20-04-2026 17:14 HKT
China curtailing, not banning fuel exports, shipping data shows
20-04-2026 16:50 HKT
Gold falls on stronger dollar amid renewed US-Iran tensions
20-04-2026 12:14 HKT
China's Orient Securities to acquire Shanghai Securities
20-04-2026 10:55 HKT
China sex toy makers cautiously embrace AI wave
18-04-2026 15:03 HKT
Trump says China's Xi is 'very happy' about Strait of Hormuz reopening
18-04-2026 13:36 HKT
China humanoid robot half-marathon to showcase technical leaps
18-04-2026 12:28 HKT