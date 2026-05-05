TST Marriage Registry hall to close for month-long refurbishment 

The government has reminded couples planning to hold their ceremonies at the Tsim Sha Tsui Marriage Registry of an upcoming suspension of services at its Upper Basement marriage hall due to refurbishment works.

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According to a statement issued by the Immigration Department on Tuesday, services at the Upper Basement hall will be suspended from August 24 to September 20.

Couples who wish to tie the knot at the registry during this period may use the Level 3 marriage hall, which provides seating for 16 guests and standing room for around 12 people.

All other services at the Tsim Sha Tsui Marriage Registry will remain unchanged.

Authorities also advised that couples may consider using solemnization services at other venues, including the Tseung Kwan O Marriage Registry, City Hall Marriage Registry, Cotton Tree Drive Marriage Registry, Sha Tin Marriage Registry, and Tuen Mun Marriage Registry.