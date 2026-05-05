100 evacuated in Diamond Hill residential fire, no injuries

At least 100 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a unit at Lung Poon Court in Diamond Hill on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.

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At around 11.30pm, smoke and flames erupted inside a low-floor flat at Lung Wu House. Thick plumes of smoke billowed from the unit, prompting multiple residents to call emergency services.

The blaze was extinguished before firefighters arrived at the scene. Preliminary investigation suggested the fire was caused by ignited miscellaneous items. Police and the fire services are currently investigating the exact cause of the incident.