One HK climber rescued in Japan’s Hida Mountains

Two Hong Kong climbers were stranded on a peak in Japan's Hida Mountains while hiking due to severe weather. One of them was rescued by helicopter on Tuesday morning, while the other is still awaiting rescue.

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According to Japanese media, police from Gifu and Nagano Prefectures deployed a helicopter to the area this morning to search. They successfully rescued one person, but the identity of the survivor has not been confirmed.

As for the other stranded, authorities believe rescue operations remain difficult under current conditions.

Gifu Prefectural Police's mountain rescue team attempted to reach them on Monday but was forced back by severe weather, with helicopters also unable to approach.

A team combining police and civilian rescuers set out again on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 4 pm. on Sunday, when the Hotakadake Sanso hut received a distress call from one of the climbers, who said they were unable to move due to severe weather.

A friend of the trapped climbers posted on the social media platform Threads on Monday, appealing for assistance. It is reported that the ropes of the two climbers froze, leaving them unable to descend, and the pair were facing shortages of food and water. In addition, one of them lost consciousness.