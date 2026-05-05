Head-on crash in Yuen Long sees Mercedes overturned, probe into suspected wrong-lane driving

A traffic accident in Yuen Long left a Mercedes-Benz overturned and three people injured on Tuesday morning, with police investigating whether a light goods vehicle had been driving against traffic.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report at 11.54am that a private car and a light goods vehicle had collided on Kung Um Road near Tin Liu Tsuen. The impact caused the Mercedes to flip onto its roof, briefly trapping the driver.

Emergency services arrived to find the injured driver had already climbed out of the vehicle. The driver of the light goods vehicle and a passenger also sustained minor injuries. All three were taken to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment.

At the scene, the two vehicles appeared to have collided head-on, with the Mercedes lying upside down, airbags deployed and broken glass scattered across the road.

According to initial investigation, the stretch of road is a single-lane, one-way carriageway. Police suspect the light goods vehicle may have been traveling in the wrong direction, leading to the crash. Investigations are ongoing.