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NEWS

Morning Recap - May 4, 2026

NEWS
9 mins ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

HK records 9,427 fraud cases in Q1, elderly losses surge 79pc to $530m

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Hong Kong recorded 9,427 fraud cases in the first quarter of this year, with losses amounting to HK$1.85 billion - an 18.6 percent increase from the same period last year, police said. Elderly victims and related losses saw sharp rises driven mainly by investment scams.

HK men's foil team wins World Cup bronze, overtakes Japan as Asia's top-ranked team

Hong Kong's men's foil team made history by securing a bronze medal at the Istanbul World Cup on Sunday, completing a full set of gold, silver and bronze medals in a single season after winning gold in Paris and silver in Cairo.

Burglars steal $630,000 worth of diamond necklaces and watches from Sai Kung house

Burglars broke into a detached house in Sai Kung on Sunday night, stealing two diamond necklaces and three luxury watches worth about HK$630,000, police said.

World/China News

Iran says it has received US response to its latest offer for talks

Iran said on Sunday it had received a U.S. response to its latest offer for peace talks, a day after President Donald Trump said he would probably reject the Iranian proposal because "they have not paid a big enough price".

A woman walks past an anti-U.S. billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran. Reuters
A woman walks past an anti-U.S. billboard depicting U.S. President Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran. Reuters

2 die in 'respiratory illness' outbreak on Atlantic cruise ship

An outbreak of "severe acute respiratory illness" on board a cruise ship in the Atlantic has left at least two people dead, with a third in intensive care in Johannesburg, South Africa's health ministry told AFP on Sunday.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Drive-by shooting in south London leaves 4 injured, one critical in 'indiscriminate violence'

A drive-by shooting in Brixton, south London, left four people injured early on Saturday, with a 25-year-old man fighting for his life, police said.

IAEA says a drone targeted Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's external radiation control laboratory

The Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Sunday that a drone had targeted its external radiation control laboratory.

Sports

Late goal by Mainoo lifts Manchester United to 3-2 win over rivals Liverpool

Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo struck late to seal a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over rivals Liverpool on Sunday as the home side secured their return to the Champions League next season after a two-year absence.

Former United manager Ferguson taken to hospital after health scare at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has been taken to hospital after feeling unwell ahead of Sunday's Premier League match between United and Liverpool, media reported.

File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Editorial

Two consuls general, one safe haven: what Iran and Israel's unlikely praise reveals about Hong Kong

As consuls general of the Middle East's bitter rivals both praise Hong Kong's stability, the city's role as a global refuge and crossroads comes into focus.

recap

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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