Wang Fuk Court residents' return continues amid tears and uncertain futures

Amidst the long climbs back to fire-ravaged units, Wang Fuk Court residents face not only a long-awaited goodbye but also uncertain future plans ahead. The phased returns have now entered their 14th day across the seven blocks, with residents from Wang Shing House and Wang Tai House returning to their homes this morning.

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Among them was Kwong, a resident of Wang Shing House on the 18th floor, who shared her nervousness before heading upstairs as she had no idea about the condition in the flat.

Moving in with her boyfriend in October 2024, Kwong described the unit as a home they built together, but the blaze has put their wedding on hold. She hopes to retrieve the valuables in the flat, particularly the engagement ring and the jewelry left by her father.

Also making the climb back was an elderly resident from the 15th floor, with a walking stick in hand, accompanied by her granddaughter, Choi.

As their flat was not severely burned, Choi explained, her grandmother wished to return and retrieve their belongings — including clothes and family photo albums — by herself, having prepared with her morning exercise routine.

"I grew up in Wang Fuk Court and want to say goodbye," Choi said, noting the tragedy saddens all who pass by and hoping it never happens again.

Meanwhile, a resident of Want Tai House, surnamed Wong, returned with his 70-year-old mother, noting that only parts of their flat were blackened by smoke.

Having lived in the estate for more than 40 years, Wong admitted feeling reluctant to leave but grateful that his family is safe. Although his mother required rest every few floors, he described the approximately 20-minute climb as smooth, retrieving most of their belongings and will consider whether another trip upstairs is necessary.

Ho, another resident of Wang Shing House, broke down in tears multiple times recounting the losses in the fire. She managed to retrieve some of her collection of Doraemon figurines and vinyl records, but a melted plastic storage box had trapped some items inside, while other treasured collectibles were burned beyond recognition.

As every item held sentimental value, she stressed that there is no way for her to declutter, noting she would return for the next round to revisit the unit for collection.