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NEWS

Rainy spell to hit city, Observatory warns

NEWS
7 mins ago
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Heavy showers are expected to hit parts of the city soon, according to the Observatory.

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The forecaster said an area of intense thundery showers linked to upper-air disturbances is currently impacting the Pearl River Estuary region.

There will be a noticeable drop in temperature on Friday, with the mercury expected to range between 19 and 23 degrees Celsius. Showers are forecast to ease, giving way to sunny intervals over the weekend.

However, the weather is expected to turn unsettled again by the middle of next week, it added.

rainObservatory

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