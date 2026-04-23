Rainy spell to hit city, Observatory warns

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Cool and showery Lantern Festival expected as cold front nears
02-03-2026 14:13 HKT
HK braces a cold start to 2026 with overnight 10-degree drop
01-01-2026 16:46 HKT
HK braces for post-new year chill as temperatures to plunge 8 degrees
28-12-2025 14:34 HKT
Rain forecasts raise fears in flood-hit Indonesia, Sri Lanka
04-12-2025 14:51 HKT
Mercury to dip to 17 degrees on Tue: Observatory
12-11-2025 14:17 HKT
T3 signal to be hoisted at 5.20pm: Observatory
20-10-2025 12:52 HKT
HK greets 'Cold dew' with record heat of 32.3 degrees
08-10-2025 15:51 HKT
Unsettled weather ahead as potential storm on the way: HKO
14-09-2025 21:35 HKT
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT